Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1846 (Hamburg, Free City)

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 10,040

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1846 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30535 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,645. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hamburg Ducat 1846 at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
493 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1846 at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
918 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1846 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 10, 2018
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1846 at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1846 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1846 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1846 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1846 at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1846 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - October 3, 2001
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date October 3, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

