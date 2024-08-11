Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1846 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 10,040
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1846
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1846 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30535 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,645. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (4)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
493 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
918 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search