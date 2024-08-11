Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1844 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 9,767
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1844
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1844 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24136 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,220. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (6)
- Künker (4)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- UBS (2)
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
1734 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 31, 2009
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 20, 2005
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
