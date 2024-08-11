Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1844 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1844 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1844 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 9,767

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1844 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24136 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,220. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Künker (4)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • UBS (2)
Hamburg Ducat 1844 at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
1734 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1844 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
455 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1844 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Hamburg Ducat 1844 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1844 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Hamburg Ducat 1844 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1844 at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
Hamburg Ducat 1844 at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1844 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1844 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Hamburg Ducat 1844 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1844 at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1844 at auction UBS - September 7, 2009
Seller UBS
Date September 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1844 at auction Heritage - May 31, 2009
Hamburg Ducat 1844 at auction Heritage - May 31, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date May 31, 2009
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1844 at auction Goldberg - September 20, 2005
Hamburg Ducat 1844 at auction Goldberg - September 20, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date September 20, 2005
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1844 at auction Heritage - January 10, 2005
Hamburg Ducat 1844 at auction Heritage - January 10, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2005
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1844 at auction Künker - September 23, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1844 at auction UBS - January 27, 2003
Seller UBS
Date January 27, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1844 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - October 3, 2001
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date October 3, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hamburg Coin catalog of Free City Coins of Hamburg in 1844 All hamburg coins hamburg gold coins hamburg coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search