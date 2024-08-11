Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1842 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 12,000
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1842
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1842 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4785 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
1174 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
918 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 25, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 30, 2013
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 25, 2012
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
