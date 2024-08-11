Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1842 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1842 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1842 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 12,000

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1842 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4785 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Hamburg Ducat 1842 at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
1174 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1842 at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
918 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1842 at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1842 at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1842 at auction Hess Divo - May 25, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 25, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1842 at auction WAG - December 28, 2014
Seller WAG
Date December 28, 2014
Condition XF
Hamburg Ducat 1842 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 14, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition AU
******
Hamburg Ducat 1842 at auction WAG - August 10, 2014
Seller WAG
Date August 10, 2014
Condition XF
Hamburg Ducat 1842 at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition XF
Hamburg Ducat 1842 at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition AU
******
Hamburg Ducat 1842 at auction WAG - July 7, 2013
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2013
Condition XF
Hamburg Ducat 1842 at auction Hess Divo - May 30, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 30, 2013
Condition MS63 NGC
******
Hamburg Ducat 1842 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
******
Hamburg Ducat 1842 at auction SINCONA - May 25, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date May 25, 2012
Condition MS63 NGC
******
Hamburg Ducat 1842 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS62 NGC
******
Hamburg Ducat 1842 at auction Künker - June 18, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2007
Condition AU
******
Hamburg Ducat 1842 at auction Künker - June 18, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2007
Condition XF
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

