Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1841 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1841 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1841 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 10,287

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1841 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 393 sold at the ANTIUM AURUM s.r.o. auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place October 8, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • ANTIUM AURUM (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Künker (6)
Hamburg Ducat 1841 at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
923 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1841 at auction ANTIUM AURUM - October 8, 2021
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1850 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1841 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1841 at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1841 at auction Künker - October 9, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1841 at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1841 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1841 at auction Künker - March 11, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hamburg Coin catalog of Free City Coins of Hamburg in 1841 All hamburg coins hamburg gold coins hamburg coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search