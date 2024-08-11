Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1841 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 10,287
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1841
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1841 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 393 sold at the ANTIUM AURUM s.r.o. auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place October 8, 2021.
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
923 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1850 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
For the sale of Ducat 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
