Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1840 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1840 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1840 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 9,882

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1840 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8043 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place October 11, 2018.

Hamburg Ducat 1840 at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
523 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1840 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
455 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1840 at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Ducat 1840 at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Ducat 1840 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Ducat 1840 at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Ducat 1840 at auction Künker - October 6, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 6, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Ducat 1840 at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Ducat 1840 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Ducat 1840 at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2003
Condition MS62 NGC
******
Hamburg Ducat 1840 at auction Künker - March 14, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Ducat 1840 at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - April 29, 1974
Seller Schweizerischer Bankverein
Date April 29, 1974
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

