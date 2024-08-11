Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1838 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 9,000
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1838
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1838 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4781 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (4)
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
841 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
