Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1837 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 8,156
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1837
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1837 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3956 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place June 27, 2019.
Сondition
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (3)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
525 $
Price in auction currency 525 USD
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
426 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
