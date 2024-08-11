Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1837 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1837 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1837 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 8,156

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1837 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3956 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place June 27, 2019.

Сondition
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hamburg Ducat 1837 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Hamburg Ducat 1837 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
525 $
Price in auction currency 525 USD
Hamburg Ducat 1837 at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
426 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1837 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1837 at auction Westfälische - November 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1837 at auction Künker - December 18, 2013
Seller Künker
Date December 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1837 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1837 at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1837 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - October 3, 2001
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date October 3, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hamburg Coin catalog of Free City Coins of Hamburg in 1837 All hamburg coins hamburg gold coins hamburg coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search