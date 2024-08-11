Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1836 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1836 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1836 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 8,067

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1836 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4779 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Hamburg Ducat 1836 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
345 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1836 at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
918 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1836 at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1836 at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1836 at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1836 at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
Seller WAG
Date June 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1836 at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1836 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1836 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1836 at auction UBS - September 9, 2008
Seller UBS
Date September 9, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1836 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

