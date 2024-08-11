Ducat 1836 (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1836 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4779 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition AU (2) XF (8) VF (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) Service NGC (1)