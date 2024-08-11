Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1835 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1835 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1835 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 10,385

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1835 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3198 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 160,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Stack's (1)
Hamburg Ducat 1835 at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
1196 $
Price in auction currency 160000 JPY
Hamburg Ducat 1835 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
625 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1835 at auction Stack's - August 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2018
Condition MS60 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1835 at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1835 at auction Künker - June 22, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1835 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1835 at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2012
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1835 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition AU DETAILS NCS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1835 at auction Künker - September 28, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1835 at auction Künker - June 18, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

