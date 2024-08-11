Ducat 1835 (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1835 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3198 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 160,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (6) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS60 (1) Service PCGS (2) NCS (1)