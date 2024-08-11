Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1835 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 10,385
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1835
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1835 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3198 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 160,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Künker (6)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
1196 $
Price in auction currency 160000 JPY
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2018
Condition MS60 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition AU DETAILS NCS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
