Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1831 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1831 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1831 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 9,200

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1831 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6222 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (10)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hamburg Ducat 1831 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
909 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1831 at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
1117 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1831 at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1831 at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1831 at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1831 at auction Künker - October 9, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1831 at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1831 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1831 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Hamburg Ducat 1831 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1831 at auction Künker - March 10, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1831 at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1831 at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1831 at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2003
Hamburg Ducat 1831 at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2003
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1831 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - October 3, 2001
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date October 3, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hamburg Coin catalog of Free City Coins of Hamburg in 1831 All hamburg coins hamburg gold coins hamburg coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search