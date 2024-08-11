Ducat 1831 (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1831 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6222 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) XF (8) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) Service NGC (3)