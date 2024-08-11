Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1828 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1828 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1828 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 8,601

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1828 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • WAG (3)
Hamburg Ducat 1828 at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2167 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1828 at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
639 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1828 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1828 at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1828 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1828 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1828 at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1828 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

