Ducat 1828 (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1828 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.

Сondition AU (2) XF (4) VF (2)