Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1828 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 8,601
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1828
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1828 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Künker (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2167 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search