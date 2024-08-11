Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1827 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1827 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1827 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 11,001

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1827 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 438 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place November 24, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
Hamburg Ducat 1827 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
393 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1827 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1377 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1827 at auction Dorotheum - November 26, 2021
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1827 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1827 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1827 at auction CNG - October 13, 2015
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1827 at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1827 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1827 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - October 3, 2001
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date October 3, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

