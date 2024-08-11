Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1827 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 11,001
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1827
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1827 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 438 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place November 24, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Künker (4)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
393 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1377 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
