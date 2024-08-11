Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1826 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1826 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1826 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 12,400

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1826 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6218 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.

Hamburg Ducat 1826 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
700 $
Price in auction currency 700 USD
Hamburg Ducat 1826 at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1624 $
Price in auction currency 1600 CHF
Hamburg Ducat 1826 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 13, 2021
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1826 at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1826 at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1826 at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1826 at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1826 at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1826 at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1826 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1826 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1826 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - October 3, 2001
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date October 3, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

