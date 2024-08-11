Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1826 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 12,400
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1826
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1826 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6218 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (5)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
700 $
Price in auction currency 700 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1624 $
Price in auction currency 1600 CHF
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
