Ducat 1826 (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1826 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6218 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.

