Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1822 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 12,700
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1822
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1822 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4764 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1150 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
788 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date September 6, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
For the sale of Ducat 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
