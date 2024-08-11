Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1822 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1822 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1822 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 12,700

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1822 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4764 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
Hamburg Ducat 1822 at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1150 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1822 at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
788 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1822 at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1822 at auction Warin Global Investments - September 6, 2020
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date September 6, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1822 at auction Russiancoin - January 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1822 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1822 at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1822 at auction Hess Divo - May 29, 2014
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1822 at auction Künker - November 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date November 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1822 at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1822 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1822 at auction UBS - September 9, 2008
Seller UBS
Date September 9, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1822 at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Hamburg Ducat 1822 at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hamburg Coin catalog of Free City Coins of Hamburg in 1822 All hamburg coins hamburg gold coins hamburg coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search