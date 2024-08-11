Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1811 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1811 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1811 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 10,595

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1811 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1475 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place May 3, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Hamburg Ducat 1811 at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1098 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1811 at auction Anticomondo - March 18, 2021
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1811 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
1250 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1811 at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Hamburg Ducat 1811 at auction HIRSCH - May 4, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Hamburg Ducat 1811 at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Hamburg Ducat 1811 at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Hamburg Ducat 1811 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Hamburg Ducat 1811 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

