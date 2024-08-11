Ducat 1811 (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1811 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1475 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place May 3, 2016.

Сondition AU (1) XF (5) VF (3)