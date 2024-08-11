Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1811 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 10,595
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1811
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1811 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1475 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place May 3, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Anticomondo (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (3)
- Teutoburger (2)
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1098 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
1250 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search