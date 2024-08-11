Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1810 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 7,407
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1810
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1810 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5054 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place September 28, 2010.
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1228 $
Price in auction currency 1000 GBP
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1262 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 17, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date August 1, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 10, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
