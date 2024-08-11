Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1810 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1810 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1810 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 7,407

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1810 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5054 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place September 28, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Künker (11)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (5)
Hamburg Ducat 1810 at auction Roma Numismatics - March 23, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1228 $
Price in auction currency 1000 GBP
Hamburg Ducat 1810 at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1262 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1810 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1810 at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1810 at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1810 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1810 at auction SINCONA - October 17, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 17, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1810 at auction Emporium Hamburg - August 1, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date August 1, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1810 at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1810 at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1810 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1810 at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1810 at auction Teutoburger - December 10, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 10, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1810 at auction Künker - September 28, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1810 at auction Künker - June 18, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1810 at auction Künker - September 27, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hamburg Ducat 1810 at auction UBS - January 23, 2006
Seller UBS
Date January 23, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1810 at auction UBS - September 13, 2004
Seller UBS
Date September 13, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1810 at auction UBS - January 26, 2004
Seller UBS
Date January 26, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1810 at auction UBS - September 14, 2003
Seller UBS
Date September 14, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1810 at auction UBS - January 28, 2002
Seller UBS
Date January 28, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

