Ducat 1810 (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1810 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5054 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place September 28, 2010.

Сondition AU (4) XF (16) VF (1)