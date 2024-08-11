Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1809 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1809 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1809 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Frankfurter Münzhandlung Nachf. GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 7,500

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1809 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1582 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place March 22, 2022.

  • All companies
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Helios (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (13)
  • Leu (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Hamburg Ducat 1809 at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1348 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1809 at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
700 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1809 at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Ducat 1809 at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Ducat 1809 at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Ducat 1809 at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Ducat 1809 at auction Frankfurter - November 5, 2021
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Ducat 1809 at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Ducat 1809 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Ducat 1809 at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Ducat 1809 at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Ducat 1809 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Ducat 1809 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Ducat 1809 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Ducat 1809 at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Ducat 1809 at auction Künker - November 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date November 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Ducat 1809 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 5, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Ducat 1809 at auction Helios - October 13, 2012
Seller Helios
Date October 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Ducat 1809 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Ducat 1809 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Ducat 1809 at auction Künker - March 18, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Ducat 1809 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
To auction

For the sale of Ducat 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

