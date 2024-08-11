Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1809 (Hamburg, Free City)
Photo by: Frankfurter Münzhandlung Nachf. GmbH
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 7,500
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1809
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1809 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1582 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place March 22, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Helios (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (13)
- Leu (2)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1348 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
700 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Helios
Date October 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
