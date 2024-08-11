Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1806 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1806 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1806 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 9,000

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1806 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30461 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place January 6, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
Hamburg Ducat 1806 at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
975 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1806 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
966 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1806 at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Ducat 1806 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1806 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Ducat 1806 at auction V. GADOURY - December 3, 2016
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Ducat 1806 at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Ducat 1806 at auction V. GADOURY - December 6, 2014
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 6, 2014
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1806 at auction Künker - October 9, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Ducat 1806 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Ducat 1806 at auction UBS - January 18, 2010
Seller UBS
Date January 18, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1806 at auction Künker - September 29, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Ducat 1806 at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Ducat 1806 at auction Künker - March 10, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Ducat 1806 at auction Künker - June 18, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hamburg Ducat 1806 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

