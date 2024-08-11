Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1806 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 9,000
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1806
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1806 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30461 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place January 6, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Künker (8)
- UBS (1)
- V. GADOURY (2)
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
975 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search