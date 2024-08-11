Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1803 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1803 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1803 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 6,365

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1803 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4746 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Künker (2)
Hamburg Ducat 1803 at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
478 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1803 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
568 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1803 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hamburg Coin catalog of Free City Coins of Hamburg in 1803 All hamburg coins hamburg gold coins hamburg coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Category
Year
Search