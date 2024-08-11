Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
Ducat 1802 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 9,199
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1802
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1802 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 864 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.
Сondition
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
982 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Frühwald
Date September 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
887 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
