Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

Ducat 1802 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1802 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse Ducat 1802 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 9,199

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg Ducat 1802 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 864 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Leu (1)
Hamburg Ducat 1802 at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
982 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1802 at auction Frühwald - September 19, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date September 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
887 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Hamburg Ducat 1802 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1802 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1802 at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg Ducat 1802 at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Hamburg Ducat 1802 at auction Leu - October 25, 2004
Seller Leu
Date October 25, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

