2 Ducat 1810 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 6,981 g
- Pure gold (0,2197 oz) 6,8344 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 1,050
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination 2 Ducat
- Year 1810
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 2 Ducat 1810 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4753 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Künker (4)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
2984 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
3130 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
