Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

2 Ducat 1809 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse 2 Ducat 1809 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse 2 Ducat 1809 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 6,981 g
  • Pure gold (0,2197 oz) 6,8344 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,250

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 2 Ducat 1809 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2555 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1809 at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1820 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1809 at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1457 $
Price in auction currency 1350 EUR
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1809 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1809 at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1809 at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1809 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1809 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2011
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1809 at auction Künker - September 28, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1809 at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition UNC PL
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Ducat 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

