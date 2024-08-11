2 Ducat 1809 (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 2 Ducat 1809 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2555 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (5) VF (3)