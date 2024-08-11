Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

2 Ducat 1808 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse 2 Ducat 1808 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse 2 Ducat 1808 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 6,981 g
  • Pure gold (0,2197 oz) 6,8344 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,250

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 2 Ducat 1808 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8149 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Künker (8)
  • Möller (1)
  • UBS (1)
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1808 at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
3467 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1808 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
739 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1808 at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1808 at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1808 at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1808 at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1808 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1808 at auction UBS - September 9, 2008
Seller UBS
Date September 9, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1808 at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1808 at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1808 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1808 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1808 at auction Künker - October 1, 2002
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1808 at auction Künker - March 13, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Ducat 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

