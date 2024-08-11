2 Ducat 1808 (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 2 Ducat 1808 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8149 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.

Сondition AU (2) XF (10) VF (2)