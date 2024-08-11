Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
2 Ducat 1808 (Hamburg, Free City)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 6,981 g
- Pure gold (0,2197 oz) 6,8344 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 1,250
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination 2 Ducat
- Year 1808
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 2 Ducat 1808 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8149 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.
Сondition
- All companies
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Künker (8)
- Möller (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
3467 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
