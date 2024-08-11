Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
2 Ducat 1806 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 6,981 g
- Pure gold (0,2197 oz) 6,8344 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 1,201
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination 2 Ducat
- Year 1806
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 2 Ducat 1806 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24791 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,173. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2220 $
Price in auction currency 2220 USD
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1366 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
