Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

2 Ducat 1806 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse 2 Ducat 1806 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse 2 Ducat 1806 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 6,981 g
  • Pure gold (0,2197 oz) 6,8344 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,201

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 2 Ducat 1806 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24791 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,173. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (3)
  • Künker (4)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1806 at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2220 $
Price in auction currency 2220 USD
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1806 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1366 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1806 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1806 at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1806 at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1806 at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1806 at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1806 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1806 at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - April 29, 1974
Seller Schweizerischer Bankverein
Date April 29, 1974
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Ducat 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

