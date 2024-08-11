2 Ducat 1803 (Hamburg, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 2 Ducat 1803 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4740 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition AU (2) XF (6)