Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
2 Ducat 1803 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 6,981 g
- Pure gold (0,2197 oz) 6,8344 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 837
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination 2 Ducat
- Year 1803
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 2 Ducat 1803 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4740 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (4)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1965 $
Price in auction currency 1600 GBP
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
1478 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
