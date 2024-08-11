Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

2 Ducat 1803 (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse 2 Ducat 1803 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse 2 Ducat 1803 - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,979)
  • Weight 6,981 g
  • Pure gold (0,2197 oz) 6,8344 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 837

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 2 Ducat 1803 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4740 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1803 at auction Roma Numismatics - March 23, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1965 $
Price in auction currency 1600 GBP
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1803 at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
1478 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1803 at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1803 at auction Westfälische - September 17, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1803 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1803 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2011
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1803 at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hamburg 2 Ducat 1803 at auction Künker - June 20, 2005
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Ducat 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

