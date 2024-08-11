Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872
2 Ducat 1802 (Hamburg, Free City)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,979)
- Weight 6,981 g
- Pure gold (0,2197 oz) 6,8344 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 1,256
Description
- Country Hamburg
- Period Free City
- Denomination 2 Ducat
- Year 1802
- Ruler Free City
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 2 Ducat 1802 . This gold coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4739 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (4)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
1929 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition MS63
Selling price
1139 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Ducat 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
