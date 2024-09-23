Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

Coins of Guatemala 1757

Golden coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1757 G J
Reverse 8 Escudos 1757 G J
8 Escudos 1757 G J
Average price 18000 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 1 Escudo 1757 G J
Reverse 1 Escudo 1757 G J
1 Escudo 1757 G J
Average price
Sales
0 1
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search