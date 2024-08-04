Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

8 Escudos 1757 G J (Guatemala, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1757 G J - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1757 G J - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Guatemala
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Guatemala
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1757 with mark G J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3020 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 43,700. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Guatemala 8 Escudos 1757 G J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
14240 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1757 G J at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
20400 $
Price in auction currency 20400 USD
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1757 G J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1757 G J at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2019
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1757 G J at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1757 G J at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1757 G J at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1757 G J at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 19, 2012
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1757 G J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1757 G J at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
