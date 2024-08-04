Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813
8 Escudos 1757 G J (Guatemala, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Guatemala
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1757
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Guatemala
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1757 with mark G J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3020 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 43,700. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Heritage (2)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
14240 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
20400 $
Price in auction currency 20400 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2019
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1757 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
