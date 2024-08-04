1 Escudo 1757 G J (Guatemala, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 1 Escudo 1757 with mark G J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 273 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition XF (1)