Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813
8 Escudos 1755 G J (Guatemala, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Guatemala
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1755
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Guatemala
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1755 with mark G J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 275 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 35,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
19224 $
Price in auction currency 18000 EUR
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
7293 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date September 25, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
