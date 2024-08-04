8 Escudos 1755 G J (Guatemala, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1755 with mark G J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 275 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 35,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition XF (5) VF (6) F (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) VF30 (3) F15 (1) Service NGC (5)