Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

8 Escudos 1755 G J (Guatemala, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1755 G J - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1755 G J - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Guatemala
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1755
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Guatemala
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1755 with mark G J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 275 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 35,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1755 G J at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
19224 $
Price in auction currency 18000 EUR
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1755 G J at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 16, 2022
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
7293 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1755 G J at auction Auction World - July 19, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1755 G J at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1755 G J at auction Sedwick - May 28, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1755 G J at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1755 G J at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1755 G J at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1755 G J at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1755 G J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1755 G J at auction Goldberg - September 25, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date September 25, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1755 G J at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1755 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

