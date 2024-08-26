Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

Coins of Guatemala 1755

Golden coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1755 G J
Reverse 8 Escudos 1755 G J
8 Escudos 1755 G J
Average price 15000 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 4 Escudos 1755 G J
Reverse 4 Escudos 1755 G J
4 Escudos 1755 G J
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Escudo 1755 G J
Reverse 1 Escudo 1755 G J
1 Escudo 1755 G J
Average price
Sales
0 1
