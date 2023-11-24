Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (with date)" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 305,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1934
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (with date)" with mark G. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2486 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Seller TMAJK sro
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
