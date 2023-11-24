flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (with date)" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (with date)" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (with date)" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 305,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (with date)" with mark G. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2486 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction TMAJK sro - October 17, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Katz - June 29, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Felzmann - January 8, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date January 8, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 14, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1934 G "Garrison Church (with date)" at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (with date)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

