Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1888 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1888 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1888 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 149,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1888 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5933 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place October 11, 2012.

Germany 10 Mark 1888 E "Saxony" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1888 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
335 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1888 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
414 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1888 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Mark 1888 E "Saxony" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1888 E "Saxony" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Mark 1888 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Mark 1888 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Mark 1888 E "Saxony" at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1888 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Mark 1888 E "Saxony" at auction Jean ELSEN - June 16, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Mark 1888 E "Saxony" at auction Rhenumis - June 15, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Mark 1888 E "Saxony" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Mark 1888 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Mark 1888 E "Saxony" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Mark 1888 E "Saxony" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1888 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Mark 1888 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Mark 1888 E "Saxony" at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Mark 1888 E "Saxony" at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******

Germany 10 Mark 1888 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1888 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

