Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1888 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 149,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1888
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1888 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5933 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place October 11, 2012.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
414 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
