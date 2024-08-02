10 Mark 1888 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1888 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5933 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place October 11, 2012.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (22) XF (38) VF (38) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) AU58 (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)

