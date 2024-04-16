Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1908-1912 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1908-1912 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1908-1912 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1908-1912
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1908-1912 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2440 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place January 20, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • Höhn (5)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (15)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Teutoburger (17)
  • UBS (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (10)
  • WCN (2)
Germany 3 Mark 1908-1912 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1908-1912 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1908-1912 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1908-1912 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1908-1912 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1908-1912 A "Prussia" at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1908-1912 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1908-1912 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1908-1912 A "Prussia" at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908-1912 A "Prussia" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1908-1912 A "Prussia" at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908-1912 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1908-1912 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1908-1912 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1908-1912 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1908-1912 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1908-1912 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1908-1912 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1908-1912 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1908-1912 A "Prussia" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1908-1912 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1908 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1908 All German coins German silver coins German coins 3 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search