Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1908-1912 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Auction Prices (77)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1908-1912 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2440 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place January 20, 2019.
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
