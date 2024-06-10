Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1990 A "Brandenburg Gate" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 15 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 302,005
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1990
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1990 "Brandenburg Gate" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1639 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 2,311. Bidding took place October 17, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (3)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Rauch (1)
- WAG (7)
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1990 "Brandenburg Gate", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
