20 Mark 1990 A "Brandenburg Gate" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1990 "Brandenburg Gate" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1639 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 2,311. Bidding took place October 17, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (4) AU (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) PF68 (6) ULTRA CAMEO (6) Service PCGS (7)