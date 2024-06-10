Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1990 A "Brandenburg Gate" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 20 Mark 1990 A "Brandenburg Gate" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1990 A "Brandenburg Gate" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 15 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 302,005

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1990 "Brandenburg Gate" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1639 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 2,311. Bidding took place October 17, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • WAG (7)
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - May 26, 2023
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date May 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - March 10, 2023
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date March 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - March 10, 2023
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 27, 2013
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 27, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Rauch - March 23, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date March 23, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1990 "Brandenburg Gate", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

