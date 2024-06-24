20 Mark 1988 A "Karl Zeiss" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1988 "Karl Zeiss" with mark A. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3195 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place September 1, 2020.

