Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1988 A "Karl Zeiss" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 20,90 g
- Pure silver (0,42 oz) 13,0625 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 35,020
- Mintage PROOF 3,001
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1988
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (230)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1988 "Karl Zeiss" with mark A. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3195 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place September 1, 2020.
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date June 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
