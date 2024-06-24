Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1988 A "Karl Zeiss" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 20 Mark 1988 A "Karl Zeiss" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1988 A "Karl Zeiss" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 20,90 g
  • Pure silver (0,42 oz) 13,0625 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 35,020
  • Mintage PROOF 3,001

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (230)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1988 "Karl Zeiss" with mark A. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3195 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place September 1, 2020.

Germany 20 Mark 1988 A "Karl Zeiss" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1988 A "Karl Zeiss" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1988 A "Karl Zeiss" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1988 A "Karl Zeiss" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1988 A "Karl Zeiss" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1988 A "Karl Zeiss" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1988 A "Karl Zeiss" at auction Rhenumis - March 21, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1988 A "Karl Zeiss" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS65
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1988 A "Karl Zeiss" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1988 A "Karl Zeiss" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1988 A "Karl Zeiss" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1988 A "Karl Zeiss" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1988 A "Karl Zeiss" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1988 A "Karl Zeiss" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1988 A "Karl Zeiss" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1988 A "Karl Zeiss" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1988 A "Karl Zeiss" at auction Erwin Dietrich - June 25, 2023
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date June 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1988 A "Karl Zeiss" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1988 A "Karl Zeiss" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1988 A "Karl Zeiss" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1988 A "Karl Zeiss" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1988 "Karl Zeiss", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

