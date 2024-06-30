Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1986 A "Brothers Grimm" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 20,90 g
- Pure silver (0,42 oz) 13,0625 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 37,650
- Mintage PROOF 3,508
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1986
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (327)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1986 "Brothers Grimm" with mark A. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1533 sold at the Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place May 28, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
266 $
Price in auction currency 23700 RUB
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition PR65 DCAM PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1986 "Brothers Grimm", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
