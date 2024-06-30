Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1986 A "Brothers Grimm" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 20 Mark 1986 A "Brothers Grimm" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1986 A "Brothers Grimm" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 20,90 g
  • Pure silver (0,42 oz) 13,0625 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 37,650
  • Mintage PROOF 3,508

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1986
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (327)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1986 "Brothers Grimm" with mark A. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1533 sold at the Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place May 28, 2020.

Germany 20 Mark 1986 A "Brothers Grimm" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1986 A "Brothers Grimm" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
266 $
Price in auction currency 23700 RUB
Germany 20 Mark 1986 A "Brothers Grimm" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1986 A "Brothers Grimm" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition PR65 DCAM PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1986 A "Brothers Grimm" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1986 A "Brothers Grimm" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1986 A "Brothers Grimm" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1986 A "Brothers Grimm" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1986 A "Brothers Grimm" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1986 A "Brothers Grimm" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1986 A "Brothers Grimm" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1986 A "Brothers Grimm" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1986 A "Brothers Grimm" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1986 A "Brothers Grimm" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1986 A "Brothers Grimm" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1986 A "Brothers Grimm" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1986 A "Brothers Grimm" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1986 A "Brothers Grimm" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1986 A "Brothers Grimm" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1986 A "Brothers Grimm" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1986 A "Brothers Grimm" at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1986 A "Brothers Grimm" at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 20 Mark 1986 A "Brothers Grimm" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction
Germany 20 Mark 1986 A "Brothers Grimm" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction
Germany 20 Mark 1986 A "Brothers Grimm" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1986 "Brothers Grimm", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

