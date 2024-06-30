20 Mark 1986 A "Brothers Grimm" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1986 "Brothers Grimm" with mark A. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1533 sold at the Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place May 28, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (94) UNC (148) AU (78) XF (4) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS68 (4) MS67 (8) MS66 (3) MS65 (5) MS64 (1) PF69 (1) PF67 (1) PF65 (2) PF63 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (5) Service PCGS (15) NGC (6)

Seller All companies

Alexander (6)

Auction World (6)

Aurora Numismatica (1)

Busso Peus (5)

Coinhouse (1)

Dorotheum (2)

Emporium Hamburg (15)

Erwin Dietrich (1)

Felzmann (1)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (12)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (1)

Heritage (2)

Heritage Eur (6)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HERVERA (3)

HIRSCH (7)

Höhn (59)

iNumis (1)

Katz (5)

Kroha (5)

Künker (19)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (4)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (7)

Niemczyk (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numismatica Ferrarese (1)

Rauch (3)

Reinhard Fischer (22)

Rhenumis (4)

Russiancoin (1)

Soler y Llach (3)

Sonntag (3)

Stack's (2)

Teutoburger (74)

UBS (1)

WAG (31)

Wójcicki (1)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)