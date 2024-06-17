Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1985 A "Moritz Arndt" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 20 Mark 1985 A "Moritz Arndt" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1985 A "Moritz Arndt" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 20,90 g
  • Pure silver (0,336 oz) 10,45 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 36,000
  • Mintage PROOF 4,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (160) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1985 "Moritz Arndt" with mark A. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4902 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place February 27, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (8)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (2)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Höhn (34)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (5)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Reinhard Fischer (9)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (55)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (2)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1985 A "Moritz Arndt" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 7600 RUB
Germany 20 Mark 1985 A "Moritz Arndt" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 10500 RUB
Germany 20 Mark 1985 A "Moritz Arndt" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1985 A "Moritz Arndt" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1985 A "Moritz Arndt" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1985 A "Moritz Arndt" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - November 29, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 29, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1985 A "Moritz Arndt" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1985 A "Moritz Arndt" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1985 A "Moritz Arndt" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1985 A "Moritz Arndt" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1985 A "Moritz Arndt" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1985 A "Moritz Arndt" at auction Auctiones - December 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1985 A "Moritz Arndt" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1985 A "Moritz Arndt" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1985 A "Moritz Arndt" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1985 A "Moritz Arndt" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1985 A "Moritz Arndt" at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1985 A "Moritz Arndt" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1985 A "Moritz Arndt" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1985 A "Moritz Arndt" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1985 A "Moritz Arndt" at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1985 A "Moritz Arndt" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1985 A "Moritz Arndt" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 20 Mark 1985 A "Moritz Arndt" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1985 "Moritz Arndt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1985 All German coins German silver coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search