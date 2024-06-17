20 Mark 1985 A "Moritz Arndt" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1985 "Moritz Arndt" with mark A. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4902 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place February 27, 2023.

