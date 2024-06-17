Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1985 A "Moritz Arndt" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 20,90 g
- Pure silver (0,336 oz) 10,45 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 36,000
- Mintage PROOF 4,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1985
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (160) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1985 "Moritz Arndt" with mark A. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4902 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place February 27, 2023.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 7600 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 10500 RUB
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 29, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1985 "Moritz Arndt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
