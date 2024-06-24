20 Mark 1984 A "Frideric Handel" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1984 "Frideric Handel" with mark A. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1837 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (74) UNC (79) AU (43) XF (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (3) PF67 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (4)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

Auctiones (1)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Coinhouse (1)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSTORE (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Eeckhout (2)

Emporium Hamburg (9)

Felzmann (3)

Gärtner (9)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Heritage (3)

Heritage Eur (4)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HERVERA (3)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (44)

Imperial Coin (1)

iNumis (1)

Kroha (2)

Künker (3)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (4)

Monedalia.es (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Numismatica Ferrarese (1)

Rauch (3)

Reinhard Fischer (11)

Russiancoin (1)

Soler y Llach (3)

Sonntag (1)

Teutoburger (57)

UBS (1)

VAuctions (1)

WAG (6)

Wójcicki (2)