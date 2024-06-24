Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1984 A "Frideric Handel" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 20 Mark 1984 A "Frideric Handel" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1984 A "Frideric Handel" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 20,90 g
  • Pure silver (0,336 oz) 10,45 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 35,900
  • Mintage PROOF 4,500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1984
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (200)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1984 "Frideric Handel" with mark A. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1837 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.

Germany 20 Mark 1984 A "Frideric Handel" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS65
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1984 A "Frideric Handel" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Germany 20 Mark 1984 A "Frideric Handel" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS65
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1984 A "Frideric Handel" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1984 A "Frideric Handel" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1984 A "Frideric Handel" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1984 A "Frideric Handel" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS65
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1984 A "Frideric Handel" at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1984 A "Frideric Handel" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1984 A "Frideric Handel" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1984 A "Frideric Handel" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - November 29, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 29, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1984 A "Frideric Handel" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1984 A "Frideric Handel" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1984 A "Frideric Handel" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1984 A "Frideric Handel" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1984 A "Frideric Handel" at auction Gärtner - February 20, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date February 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1984 A "Frideric Handel" at auction Auctiones - December 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1984 A "Frideric Handel" at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1984 A "Frideric Handel" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1984 A "Frideric Handel" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1984 A "Frideric Handel" at auction Gärtner - October 17, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date October 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1984 A "Frideric Handel" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

For the sale of 20 Mark 1984 "Frideric Handel", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

