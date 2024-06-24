Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1984 A "Frideric Handel" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 20,90 g
- Pure silver (0,336 oz) 10,45 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 35,900
- Mintage PROOF 4,500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1984
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (200)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1984 "Frideric Handel" with mark A. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1837 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Auctiones (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Eeckhout (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (9)
- Felzmann (3)
- Gärtner (9)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Heritage Eur (4)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HERVERA (3)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (44)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (3)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (4)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (11)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (57)
- UBS (1)
- VAuctions (1)
- WAG (6)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 29, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date February 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1984 "Frideric Handel", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search