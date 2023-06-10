20 Mark 1983 A "Karl Marx" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1983 "Karl Marx" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2391 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (23) UNC (8) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF69 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

BAC (5)

Busso Peus (1)

Coinhouse (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Höhn (2)

Katz (4)

Möller (1)

Numismatica Ferrarese (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (12)

Russiancoin (1)

Teutoburger (1)