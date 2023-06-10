Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1983 A "Karl Marx" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 15 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 940,000
- Mintage BU 60,000
- Mintage PROOF 6,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1983
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1983 "Karl Marx" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2391 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- BAC (5)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Katz (4)
- Möller (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (12)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 240 RUB
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date February 28, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 12, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 15, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date April 9, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1983 "Karl Marx", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search