Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1983 A "Karl Marx" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 20 Mark 1983 A "Karl Marx" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1983 A "Karl Marx" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 15 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 940,000
  • Mintage BU 60,000
  • Mintage PROOF 6,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1983
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1983 "Karl Marx" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2391 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • BAC (5)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (4)
  • Möller (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (12)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1983 A "Karl Marx" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1983 A "Karl Marx" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1983 A "Karl Marx" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 240 RUB
Germany 20 Mark 1983 A "Karl Marx" at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1983 A "Karl Marx" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1983 A "Karl Marx" at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1983 A "Karl Marx" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1983 A "Karl Marx" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1983 A "Karl Marx" at auction BAC - September 8, 2021
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1983 A "Karl Marx" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1983 A "Karl Marx" at auction Höhn - February 28, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date February 28, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1983 A "Karl Marx" at auction Coinhouse - December 14, 2019
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1983 A "Karl Marx" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1983 A "Karl Marx" at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 12, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 12, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1983 A "Karl Marx" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1983 A "Karl Marx" at auction Rauch - September 15, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date September 15, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1983 A "Karl Marx" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 7, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1983 A "Karl Marx" at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 13, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 13, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1983 A "Karl Marx" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1983 A "Karl Marx" at auction Möller - April 9, 2018
Seller Möller
Date April 9, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1983 A "Karl Marx" at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 16, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1983 "Karl Marx", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1983 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search