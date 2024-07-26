Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 20,90 g
- Pure silver (0,336 oz) 10,45 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 39,500
- Mintage PROOF 5,500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1982
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (84)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4856 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place February 8, 2019.
Сondition
