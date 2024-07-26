20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4856 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place February 8, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (42) UNC (22) AU (17) XF (1) No grade (2)

Seller All companies

Auctiones (3)

Busso Peus (1)

Eeckhout (1)

Emporium Hamburg (5)

Frühwald (1)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HERVERA (4)

Höhn (16)

Katz (4)

Künker (1)

Möller (5)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Rauch (3)

Reinhard Fischer (7)

Russiancoin (1)

Soler y Llach (5)

Teutoburger (22)

WAG (1)