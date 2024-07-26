Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 20,90 g
  • Pure silver (0,336 oz) 10,45 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 39,500
  • Mintage PROOF 5,500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1982
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (84)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4856 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place February 8, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (3)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Höhn (16)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (5)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (7)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Teutoburger (22)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 39 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 CHF
Germany 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Germany 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1982 "Clara Zetkin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1982 All German coins German silver coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search