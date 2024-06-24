20 Mark 1981 "Stein" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1981 "Stein". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1021 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 3, 2019.

