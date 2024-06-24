Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1981 "Stein" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 20 Mark 1981 "Stein" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1981 "Stein" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 20,90 g
  • Pure silver (0,336 oz) 10,45 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 39,500
  • Mintage PROOF 5,500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1981
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (84)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1981 "Stein". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1021 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 3, 2019.

Germany 20 Mark 1981 "Stein" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1981 "Stein" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 CHF
Germany 20 Mark 1981 "Stein" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 43 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1981 "Stein" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1981 "Stein" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - November 29, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 29, 2023
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1981 "Stein" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1981 "Stein" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1981 "Stein" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1981 "Stein" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1981 "Stein" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1981 "Stein" at auction Rhenumis - March 11, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1981 "Stein" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1981 "Stein" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1981 "Stein" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1981 "Stein" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1981 "Stein" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1981 "Stein" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1981 "Stein" at auction Aurora Numismatica - October 9, 2021
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date October 9, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1981 "Stein" at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1981 "Stein" at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1981 "Stein" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1981 "Stein", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1981 All German coins German silver coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
