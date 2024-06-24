Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1981 "Stein" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 20,90 g
- Pure silver (0,336 oz) 10,45 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 39,500
- Mintage PROOF 5,500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1981
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (84)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1981 "Stein". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1021 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 3, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 CHF
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 43 EUR
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 29, 2023
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date October 9, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
123 ... 4
For the sale of 20 Mark 1981 "Stein", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
