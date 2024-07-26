Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1980 "Karl Abbe" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 20 Mark 1980 "Karl Abbe" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1980 "Karl Abbe" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 20,90 g
  • Pure silver (0,336 oz) 10,45 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 39,500
  • Mintage PROOF 5,503

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (101)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1980 "Karl Abbe". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1310 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place May 11, 2014.

Germany 20 Mark 1980 "Karl Abbe" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1980 "Karl Abbe" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1980 "Karl Abbe" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1980 "Karl Abbe" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1980 "Karl Abbe" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1980 "Karl Abbe" at auction Coinhouse - October 8, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1980 "Karl Abbe" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1980 "Karl Abbe" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1980 "Karl Abbe" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1980 "Karl Abbe" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1980 "Karl Abbe" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1980 "Karl Abbe" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1980 "Karl Abbe" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1980 "Karl Abbe" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1980 "Karl Abbe" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Germany 20 Mark 1980 "Karl Abbe" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1980 "Karl Abbe" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1980 "Karl Abbe" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1980 "Karl Abbe" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1980 "Karl Abbe" at auction Monedalia.es - November 30, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1980 "Karl Abbe" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1980 "Karl Abbe" at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1980 "Karl Abbe", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

