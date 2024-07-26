Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1980 "Karl Abbe" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 20,90 g
- Pure silver (0,336 oz) 10,45 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 39,500
- Mintage PROOF 5,503
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1980
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (101)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1980 "Karl Abbe". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1310 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place May 11, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
