Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1979 "Lessing" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 20,90 g
- Pure silver (0,336 oz) 10,45 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 40,489
- Mintage PROOF 4,521
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1979
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (128)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1979 "Lessing". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1908 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place December 9, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 6950 RUB
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1979 "Lessing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
