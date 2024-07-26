20 Mark 1979 "Lessing" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1979 "Lessing". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1908 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place December 9, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (60) UNC (32) AU (29) XF (3) No grade (4) Condition (slab) PF66 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Auctiones (3)

Busso Peus (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Eeckhout (1)

Emporium Hamburg (10)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (1)

Heritage Eur (2)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HERVERA (6)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (31)

Katz (3)

Kroha (3)

Künker (1)

Möller (6)

Monedalia.es (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Numismatica Ferrarese (1)

Rauch (4)

Reinhard Fischer (15)

Rhenumis (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Soler y Llach (6)

Teutoburger (16)

WAG (1)

Wójcicki (3)