Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1979 "Lessing" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 20 Mark 1979 "Lessing" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1979 "Lessing" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 20,90 g
  • Pure silver (0,336 oz) 10,45 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 40,489
  • Mintage PROOF 4,521

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (128)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1979 "Lessing". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1908 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place December 9, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Auctiones (3)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (10)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (31)
  • Katz (3)
  • Kroha (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (6)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Reinhard Fischer (15)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Teutoburger (16)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Germany 20 Mark 1979 "Lessing" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1979 "Lessing" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 6950 RUB
Germany 20 Mark 1979 "Lessing" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1979 "Lessing" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1979 "Lessing" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1979 "Lessing" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1979 "Lessing" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1979 "Lessing" at auction Auctiones - March 19, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1979 "Lessing" at auction Auctiones - December 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1979 "Lessing" at auction CoinsNB - October 15, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1979 "Lessing" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1979 "Lessing" at auction Rhenumis - March 11, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1979 "Lessing" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1979 "Lessing" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1979 "Lessing" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1979 "Lessing" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1979 "Lessing" at auction Monedalia.es - November 30, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1979 "Lessing" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Germany 20 Mark 1979 "Lessing" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1979 "Lessing" at auction Kroha - October 30, 2021
Seller Kroha
Date October 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1979 "Lessing" at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1979 "Lessing" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1979 "Lessing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

