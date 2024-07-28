Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 20,90 g
- Pure silver (0,42 oz) 13,0625 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 72,157
- Mintage PROOF 3
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1975
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (166) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9729 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 4800 RUB
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
