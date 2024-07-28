20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9729 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2011.

