Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 20,90 g
  • Pure silver (0,42 oz) 13,0625 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 72,157
  • Mintage PROOF 3

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (166) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9729 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (6)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (2)
  • HERVERA (18)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (15)
  • Katz (3)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (9)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (3)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Soler y Llach (19)
  • Teutoburger (44)
  • VL Nummus (4)
  • WAG (3)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 4800 RUB
Germany 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" at auction Heritage Eur - November 18, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1975 "Johann Sebastian Bach", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1975 All German coins German silver coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search