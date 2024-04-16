Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt". Edge (20 MARK * 20 MARK * 20 MARK) (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Edge (20 MARK * 20 MARK * 20 MARK)

Obverse 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" Edge (20 MARK * 20 MARK * 20 MARK) - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" Edge (20 MARK * 20 MARK * 20 MARK) - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,800)
  • Weight 20,90 g
  • Pure silver (0,5376 oz) 16,72 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1967
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt". Edge (20 MARK * 20 MARK * 20 MARK). This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1939 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place November 24, 2020.

Germany 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date July 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" at auction Teutoburger - September 3, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" at auction Heritage Eur - November 15, 2019
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" at auction Dorotheum - November 13, 2019
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" at auction Höhn - October 30, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date October 30, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" at auction Kroha - May 4, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date May 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date January 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

