Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt". Edge (20 MARK * 20 MARK * 20 MARK) (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Edge (20 MARK * 20 MARK * 20 MARK)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,800)
- Weight 20,90 g
- Pure silver (0,5376 oz) 16,72 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1967
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt". Edge (20 MARK * 20 MARK * 20 MARK). This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1939 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place November 24, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (3)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Höhn (8)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (14)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search