20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt". Edge (20 MARK * 20 MARK * 20 MARK) (Germany, GDR)

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt". Edge (20 MARK * 20 MARK * 20 MARK). This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1939 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place November 24, 2020.

