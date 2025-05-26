flag
FurstenbergPeriod:1804-1804 1804-1804

Thaler 1804 C.H. (Furstenberg, Karl Joachim)

Obverse Thaler 1804 C.H. - Silver Coin Value - Furstenberg, Karl JoachimReverse Thaler 1804 C.H. - Silver Coin Value - Furstenberg, Karl Joachim

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,833)
  • Weight28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter45 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC388

Description

  • CountryFurstenberg
  • PeriodKarl Joachim
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1804
  • RulerCharles Joachim (Prince of Furstenberg)
  • MintStuttgart
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:3700 USD
Auction sales chart Thaler 1804 C.H. - Silver Coin Value - Furstenberg, Karl Joachim
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Furstenberg Thaler 1804 with mark C.H.. This silver coin from the times of Karl Joachim. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 133 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Furstenberg Thaler 1804 C.H. at auction SINCONA - May 28, 2025
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 28, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
2720 $
Price in auction currency 2250 CHF
Furstenberg Thaler 1804 C.H. at auction Sonntag - May 26, 2025
SellerSonntag
DateMay 26, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Furstenberg Thaler 1804 C.H. at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2025
SellerHIRSCH
DateFebruary 13, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
2494 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Furstenberg Thaler 1804 C.H. at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Furstenberg Thaler 1804 C.H. at auction Rauch - December 9, 2022
SellerRauch
DateDecember 9, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Furstenberg Thaler 1804 C.H. at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Furstenberg Thaler 1804 C.H. at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJanuary 26, 2022
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Furstenberg Thaler 1804 C.H. at auction Dorotheum - November 26, 2021
SellerDorotheum
DateNovember 26, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Furstenberg Thaler 1804 C.H. at auction Möller - November 15, 2021
SellerMöller
DateNovember 15, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Furstenberg Thaler 1804 C.H. at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 14, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Furstenberg Thaler 1804 C.H. at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 20, 2020
SellerMünzen & Medaillen
DateNovember 20, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Furstenberg Thaler 1804 C.H. at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
SellerGrün
DateNovember 11, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Furstenberg Thaler 1804 C.H. at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Furstenberg Thaler 1804 C.H. at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Furstenberg Thaler 1804 C.H. at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 18, 2019
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateNovember 18, 2019
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Furstenberg Thaler 1804 C.H. at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Furstenberg Thaler 1804 C.H. at auction Busso Peus - May 17, 2019
SellerBusso Peus
DateMay 17, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Furstenberg Thaler 1804 C.H. at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateApril 7, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Furstenberg Thaler 1804 C.H. at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Furstenberg Thaler 1804 C.H. at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 15, 2017
SellerReinhard Fischer
DateSeptember 15, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Furstenberg Thaler 1804 C.H. at auction BAC - May 30, 2017
SellerBAC
DateMay 30, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Karl Joachim Thaler 1804 C.H.?

According to the latest data as of August 21, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Thaler 1804 with mark C.H. is 3700 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Thaler 1804 with mark C.H.?

The information on the current value of the Furstenberg coin Thaler 1804 with the letters C.H. is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Thaler 1804 with the letters C.H.?

To sell the Thaler 1804 with the letters C.H. we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FurstenbergCoin catalog of Karl JoachimCoins of Furstenberg in 1804All Furstenberg coinsFurstenberg silver coinsFurstenberg coins ThalerNumismatic auctions