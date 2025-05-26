Thaler 1804 C.H. (Furstenberg, Karl Joachim)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Furstenberg Thaler 1804 with mark C.H.. This silver coin from the times of Karl Joachim. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 133 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.
How much is the silver coin of Karl Joachim Thaler 1804 C.H.?
According to the latest data as of August 21, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Thaler 1804 with mark C.H. is 3700 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Thaler 1804 with mark C.H.?
The information on the current value of the Furstenberg coin Thaler 1804 with the letters C.H. is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Thaler 1804 with the letters C.H.?
To sell the Thaler 1804 with the letters C.H. we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.