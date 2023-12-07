flag
FurstenbergPeriod:1804-1804 1804-1804

3 Kreuzer 1804 W (Furstenberg, Karl Joachim)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1804 W - Silver Coin Value - Furstenberg, Karl JoachimReverse 3 Kreuzer 1804 W - Silver Coin Value - Furstenberg, Karl Joachim

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,333)
  • Weight1,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,013 oz) 0,4029 g
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC11,644

Description

  • CountryFurstenberg
  • PeriodKarl Joachim
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1804
  • RulerCharles Joachim (Prince of Furstenberg)
  • MintStuttgart
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:330 USD
Auction sales chart 3 Kreuzer 1804 W - Silver Coin Value - Furstenberg, Karl Joachim
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Furstenberg 3 Kreuzer 1804 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of Karl Joachim. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 537 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Furstenberg 3 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Furstenberg 3 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 20, 2020
SellerMünzen & Medaillen
DateNovember 20, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Furstenberg 3 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Frühwald - September 19, 2020
SellerFrühwald
DateSeptember 19, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Furstenberg 3 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Sonntag - November 27, 2018
SellerSonntag
DateNovember 27, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Furstenberg 3 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
SellerGrün
DateNovember 18, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Furstenberg 3 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2012
SellerWestfälische
DateSeptember 18, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Furstenberg 3 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Furstenberg 3 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Westfälische - February 8, 2011
SellerWestfälische
DateFebruary 8, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Furstenberg 3 Kreuzer 1804 W at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 22, 2010
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 22, 2010
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Karl Joachim 3 Kreuzer 1804 W?

According to the latest data as of August 21, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 3 Kreuzer 1804 with mark W is 330 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 3 Kreuzer 1804 with mark W?

The information on the current value of the Furstenberg coin 3 Kreuzer 1804 with the letters W is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 3 Kreuzer 1804 with the letters W?

To sell the 3 Kreuzer 1804 with the letters W we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FurstenbergCoin catalog of Karl JoachimCoins of Furstenberg in 1804All Furstenberg coinsFurstenberg silver coinsFurstenberg coins 3 KreuzerNumismatic auctions