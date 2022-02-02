Kreuzer 1809 BH (Frankfurt, Karl Theodor von Dalberg)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,167)
- Weight0,835 g
- Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryFrankfurt
- PeriodKarl Theodor von Dalberg
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1809
- RulerKarl Theodor von Dalberg (Grand Duke of Frankfurt)
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt Kreuzer 1809 with mark BH. This silver coin from the times of Karl Theodor von Dalberg. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1431 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
How much is the silver coin of Karl Theodor von Dalberg Kreuzer 1809 BH?
According to the latest data as of August 20, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Kreuzer 1809 with mark BH is 110 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Kreuzer 1809 with mark BH?
The information on the current value of the Frankfurt coin Kreuzer 1809 with the letters BH is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Kreuzer 1809 with the letters BH?
To sell the Kreuzer 1809 with the letters BH we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.