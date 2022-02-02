flag
FrankfurtPeriod:1810-1812 1810-1812

Kreuzer 1809 BH (Frankfurt, Karl Theodor von Dalberg)

Obverse Kreuzer 1809 BH - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt, Karl Theodor von DalbergReverse Kreuzer 1809 BH - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt, Karl Theodor von Dalberg

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,167)
  • Weight0,835 g
  • Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt
  • PeriodKarl Theodor von Dalberg
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1809
  • RulerKarl Theodor von Dalberg (Grand Duke of Frankfurt)
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:110 USD
Auction sales chart Kreuzer 1809 BH - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt, Karl Theodor von Dalberg
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt Kreuzer 1809 with mark BH. This silver coin from the times of Karl Theodor von Dalberg. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1431 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
Frankfurt Kreuzer 1809 BH at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Frankfurt Kreuzer 1809 BH at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - March 21, 2019
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 21, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt Kreuzer 1809 BH at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateOctober 26, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt Kreuzer 1809 BH at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Frankfurt Kreuzer 1809 BH at auction Möller - November 17, 2016
SellerMöller
DateNovember 17, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt Kreuzer 1809 BH at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
SellerWAG
DateDecember 6, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt Kreuzer 1809 BH at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
SellerWestfälische
DateSeptember 18, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt Kreuzer 1809 BH at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt Kreuzer 1809 BH at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2011
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 3, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt Kreuzer 1809 BH at auction Künker - September 24, 2003
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 24, 2003
ConditionAU
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Karl Theodor von Dalberg Kreuzer 1809 BH?

According to the latest data as of August 20, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Kreuzer 1809 with mark BH is 110 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Kreuzer 1809 with mark BH?

The information on the current value of the Frankfurt coin Kreuzer 1809 with the letters BH is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Kreuzer 1809 with the letters BH?

To sell the Kreuzer 1809 with the letters BH we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

