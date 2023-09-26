flag
Kreuzer 1808 BH (Frankfurt, Karl Theodor von Dalberg)

Obverse Kreuzer 1808 BH - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt, Karl Theodor von DalbergReverse Kreuzer 1808 BH - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt, Karl Theodor von Dalberg

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,167)
  • Weight0,835 g
  • Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt
  • PeriodKarl Theodor von Dalberg
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1808
  • RulerKarl Theodor von Dalberg (Grand Duke of Frankfurt)
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Average price:130 USD
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt Kreuzer 1808 with mark BH. This silver coin from the times of Karl Theodor von Dalberg. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2414 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 10, 2015.

Сondition
Frankfurt Kreuzer 1808 BH at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Frankfurt Kreuzer 1808 BH at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
SellerStare Monety
DateDecember 3, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt Kreuzer 1808 BH at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
SellerKünker
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Frankfurt Kreuzer 1808 BH at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
SellerKünker
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt Kreuzer 1808 BH at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt Kreuzer 1808 BH at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - March 12, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 12, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt Kreuzer 1808 BH at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2020
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt Kreuzer 1808 BH at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
SellerWAG
DateNovember 10, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt Kreuzer 1808 BH at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 12, 2019
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 12, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt Kreuzer 1808 BH at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt Kreuzer 1808 BH at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
SellerWAG
DateMay 12, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt Kreuzer 1808 BH at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
SellerWAG
DateMay 12, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt Kreuzer 1808 BH at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateApril 7, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt Kreuzer 1808 BH at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt Kreuzer 1808 BH at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt Kreuzer 1808 BH at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
SellerWAG
DateOctober 7, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt Kreuzer 1808 BH at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - May 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMay 18, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt Kreuzer 1808 BH at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
SellerWAG
DateMarch 11, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt Kreuzer 1808 BH at auction Möller - November 17, 2016
SellerMöller
DateNovember 17, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt Kreuzer 1808 BH at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
SellerWAG
DateDecember 6, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt Kreuzer 1808 BH at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
SellerKünker
DateMarch 11, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Karl Theodor von Dalberg Kreuzer 1808 BH?

According to the latest data as of August 20, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Kreuzer 1808 with mark BH is 130 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Kreuzer 1808 with mark BH?

The information on the current value of the Frankfurt coin Kreuzer 1808 with the letters BH is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Kreuzer 1808 with the letters BH?

To sell the Kreuzer 1808 with the letters BH we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

